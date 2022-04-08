AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline baseball team captured a win Friday night against previously unbeaten Austintown-Fitch, 5-2.

Watch the video above to hear from Ursuline.

In the win, Irish sophomore Johnny Cambert hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Cambert is a former Fitch product now at Ursuline.

“Felt good,” Cambert said. “Coming here against my old team and hit that against him, it just feels great.”

Cambert went 1-4 on the day with 2 RBIs and an R.

“You know, that was awesome for Johnny. It is a great way to start it out,” said head coach Paul Kempe. “Got our guys rolling with a lot of confidence. Got up on a good team early, which is what we wanted to do. Proud of Johnny and proud of the guys for holding on to the lead.”