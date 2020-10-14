History on the line: Southern’s Wright & Sloan discuss playoff matchup with St. Paul

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern football team is going for their first postseason win in program history Saturday night in a Division VII playoff game with Norwalk St. Paul.

It’s the 8-9 matchup in Region 25 and the first-ever meeting between these two teams. Both are coming off a first-round bye, where they had the chance to rest up and get healthy.

“It will be special because St. Paul is a great program and it would be our first [playoff win],” said Rich Wright, Southern head coach. “I think it would give us a shot to face some other great teams in the region and it would be a springboard for a lot of things.”

Saturday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at Whitney Field in Norwalk.

“The last couple years we’ve been short and we’ve been trying to build up a culture here,” said Brad Sloan, senior running back and receiver. “I’ve learned that you have to play for something more, not just your last name but your community and they’ve helped out a lot. So it would mean a lot more if we could give them a win and if I could give back to them as much as they’ve given to me.”

