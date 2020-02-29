History makers; Hickory wins back-to-back D10 titles

Last year, Hickory topped Grove City (54-49) to win the district crown

For the 1st time in 52 years; Hornets win consecutive district championships

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory won back-to-back District 10 titles for the second time in school history following tonight’s 70-42 win over Grove City. The Hornets last achieved the feat back in 1968 (1967 & 1968).

Donald Whitehead led all scorers with 23 points and connected on 4 three-pointers. Jaylen Jarvie added 15 points and Peyton Mele tallied 11. Connor Evans closed out Hickory’s double-figure scorers with 10 points.

The Hornets topped Grove City during the regular season 78-51 on December 18 and then at home on January 23 – 57-42.

Both schools – Hickory (21-4) and Grove City (16-9) – will advance to the Quad A state tournament. The Hornets will play the 4th seed from the WPIAL on Friday. The Eagles will play Bedford next Friday (site TBD).

Grove City was led by Danny Timko and Kade Persinger – who scored 16 and 10 points apiece.