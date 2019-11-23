History made: Springfield wins first regional title in program history

Watch the video to see the Tiger turnover.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield topped Mogadore 35-21 in the Division VI Regional Final Friday at South Range High School.

With the win, the Tigers advance to the Division VI State Final Four after claiming the first regional title in program history.

Sophomore quarterback Beau Brungard accounted for four touchdowns.

Mogadore opened the scoring in the second quarter. Tyler Knight’s 4-yard touchdown run capped off a 93-yard drive, giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead at the 9:26 mark.

Springfield answered back with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Beau Brungard to Evan Ohlin with 5:15 left in the first half.

Mogadore recaptured the lead with 2:06 left in the first half on a 35-yard touchdown run by Tave Constantine. The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead.

The Tigers marched down the field in the final minute of the first half and capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Beau Brungard, which tied the game 14-14.

David Duvall put Springfield ahead with a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter, giving the Tigers their first lead, 21-14.

The Tigers increased the lead with a deep ball when Beau Brungard connected with Garrett Walker on a 61-yard touchdown pass, increasing the lead to 28-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Mogadore cut into the deficit with a 1-yard touchdown run by Will Popa, cutting it to 28-21.

But the Tigers raced right back down the field and Brungard capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run, increasing the lead to 35-21.

Mogadore ends the season with a record of 11-2.

Springfield improves to 13-0 on the season, and advances to face 13-0 East Knox in the Division VI State Semifinals on Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. at a location to be announced.