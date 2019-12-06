Historic season ends: Springfield falls in state championship

The Tigers fell to Anna 48-14 in the Division VI State Championship game

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s dream season ended in disappointing fashion, as the Tigers fell to Anna 48-14 in the Division VI State Championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Friday morning.

The Rockets claim their first state title in program history.

Following a Springfield turnover on a muffed punt in the first quarter, Anna opened the scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run by Riley Huelskamp, giving the Rockets a 7-0 lead.

The Rockets added to their lead in the second quarter on a Bart Bixler 4-yard scoring scamper.

Anna later took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter when Bixler connected with Nolan Emerson on a 38-yard touchdown pass.

Springfield finally broke into the scoring column with 4:36 left in the first half, cutting the deficit to 21-7.

Anna answered back with a 72-yard touchdown run by Riley Huelskamp, increasing the Rockets’ advantage to 28-7.

But the Tigers cut the deficit in half with :25 left in the second quarter when Beau Brungard hit David Duvall on a double-reverse pass from 16-yards out, making it 28-14 Anna at the break.

Anna tacked on six more early in the third quarter when Huelskamp returned an interception 32-yards for the touchdown. The extra point was no-good, but the Rockets held a 34-14 lead.

Anna made it 41-14 on a 20-yard scoring scamper by Huelskamp with 3:09 left in the third quarter.



Bart Bixler plunged in from a yard out to increase Anna’s lead to 48-14 with 7:37 left in the game.

Springfield ends the season with a record of 14-1.

Anna likewise ends the championship campaign with the same record of 14-1.