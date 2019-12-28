Historic night for Zach & Jeff Rasile in McDonald’s big win over Niles

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald senior Zach Rasile broke his single-game scoring record Friday in a 92-55 win over Niles.



Rasile scored a game-high 53 points, beating his previous mark of 52. He also did so in just 26 minutes of action, after Rasile was taken out of the game with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

It was also an historic night for Zach’s father, head coach Jeff Rasile, who broke the school record for career wins at McDonald with 313.



Rasile’s current record at McDonald is 313-65. The previous mark was held by Robert McClary, who finished his career at McDonald with a record of 312-183.