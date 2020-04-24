Historic draft for Buckeyes set to continue Friday

Former Ohio State players went 1-2-3 Thursday for the first time in the common draft era; at least five other Buckeyes have a chance to hear their names called on Day 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The first night of the 2020 NFL Draft was covered in Scarlet and Gray.

For the first time in the common draft era, the first three selections all played at the same college at one point in their careers. Quarterback Joe Burrow, defensive end Chase Young, and defensive back Jeff Okudah all attended Ohio State up until 2018.

They went 1-2-3 Thursday night, followed by cornerback Damon Arnette, who bolted up to the 19th overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, marking a fourth Buckeye in the first round.

Of course, Burrow finished his career with LSU as a Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion. But regardless, the Buckeye ties to this draft, like many in the recent past, have set the standard for a collegiate program.



That is set to continue Friday night in the second and third rounds of the virtual NFL Draft. Here’s a list of former Ohio State players that could hear their names called Friday.

J.K. Dobbins – Running Back

Dobbins was one of the most productive Ohio State running backs ever in his three years with the Buckeyes, and that’s saying a lot. He’s the only Buckeye with a 2,000-yard rushing season and became the first back in school history to run for 1,000-yards in his first three seasons. He also finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. Dobbins could land in Tampa Bay, Buffalo, or Miami in round two.

K.J. Hill – Wide Receiver

Hill decided to stay in Columbus his senior season and it certainly paid off. He broke the school’s all-time receptions record and scored 10 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last year, also playing a key role on special teams. With the recent success of Ohio State wide receivers in the NFL (Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Michael Thomas), don’t be surprised if a team sneaks up to pick Hill in the third round. OSU receivers coach Brian Hartline certainly knows how to get his guys NFL ready.

Davon Hamilton – Defensive Tackle

Hamilton is a Central Ohio product with outstanding upside as a run defender but started just one full season with the Buckeyes. Still, he’s a big, powerful presence at 6’4″, 327 lbs, and will make a solid interior lineman for an NFL team with eventual starter potential. Hamilton could sneak into the third round Friday, but could go as low as the sixth round, according to mock drafts.

Jonah Jackson – Guard

Jackson transferred to Ohio State after four years at Rutgers. He won the left guard job, where he went on to earn first-team All Big Ten honors. Jackson is a versatile enough to play right away in the NFL and could make the move to center. He’s projected to be picked anywhere from the third to sixth round.

Malik Harrison – Linebacker

Harrison is another Central Ohio kid, starring on the offensive side of the ball at Walnut Ridge High School. He wanted to play receiver at Ohio State, but the defensive move has paid off for Harrison, who played in 12 games as a true freshman. Since then, he’s blossomed into one of the best tacklers in the Big Ten, earning, earning third-team AP All-American honors as a senior.