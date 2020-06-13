Hilton Head field stacked with winners, but no Tiger Woods

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods speaks at a press conference ahead of the start of the British Open golf championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Woods responded to the protests and some of the violence around the country by saying points can be made without destroying property. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Tiger Woods won’t be the in field for the RBC Heritage Classic next week at Hilton Head.

The field includes 114 players who have won the PGA Tour — that’s the most for any tournament since the tour began keeping such data on fields in 2000.

For the second straight week in golf’s return from the COVID-19 pandemic, the field features the top five players in the world.

Rory McIlroy at No. 1 will be playing Hilton Head for the first time since 2009.

Brooks Koepka (No. 3) has never played.

Woods might not play until July.