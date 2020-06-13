Hilton Head field stacked with winners, but no Tiger Woods

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Tiger Woods won’t be the in field for the RBC Heritage Classic next week at Hilton Head.
The field includes 114 players who have won the PGA Tour — that’s the most for any tournament since the tour began keeping such data on fields in 2000.
For the second straight week in golf’s return from the COVID-19 pandemic, the field features the top five players in the world.
Rory McIlroy at No. 1 will be playing Hilton Head for the first time since 2009.
Brooks Koepka (No. 3) has never played.
Woods might not play until July.