Hillyer helps West Branch stay perfect; Warriors top Alliance

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch topped Alliance 42-28 in Eastern Buckeye Conference action Friday night.

Quarterback Brock Hillyer accounted for four touchdowns in the victory. He completed 15-24 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Hillyer also rushed for 145 yards and a pair of scores.

Nick Wilson caught two touchdown passes, and finished with 29 receiving yards. He also rushed for 95 yards and two additional touchdowns.

West Branch improves to 3-0 overall on the season. The Warriors will travel to Carrollton in week four.