Highly recruited athlete ready to lead Warren Harding this season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a sign in the Warren Harding locker room that says, “The standard is the standard.” It’s a reminder for the players that the expectations are always high in Warren, and this year is no different, especially with the talent they have returning.

“I think we’re going to be a different team than we were last year, maybe a little more explosive,” said Warren Harding head coach Steve Arnold. “We’re excited.”

One big reason for optimism is Dom Foster. The Raiders’ senior will take over as quarterback this year, but he’s expected to make plays all over the field.

“You know, if you want to kick to him, he can make things happen. At the quarterback position, he’s going to make things happen. We can put him at receiver and he’s going to make things happen, and he’s going to play a lot of defense,” Arnold said. “So you see him out here leading? That’s the transformation of Dom. We’re expecting huge things from Dom Foster.”

Foster’s athletic ability has already earned him more than a dozen Division I college offers, but it’s his maturity and leadership that will lead to wins this season.

“I’m excited,” Foster said. “We got a lot of weapons so whether I’m throwing the ball, read option it, or giving it to my backs, I feel like we’re going to be good in every aspect of the offense.”

The Raiders are deep at skill positions. Tyriq Ivory is a player to watch on both sides of the ball and Brysen Powell returns at running back. So, confidence is not an issue for the Raiders. If they put in the work, the sky’s the limit this season.

“You know, we won three playoff games last year and this team has the capability to go further,” Arnold said.

“It was a thing a couple years ago, not satisfied with Week 11,” Foster said. “We want to get past Week 11. We want to dominate.”