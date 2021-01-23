HIGHLIGHTS: YSU’s Bohannon, Covington hit milestones in win over UIC

Covington hit the 1,000-point plateau while Bohannon became the program's leading rebounder as a DI program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team walked away with a win Saturday night, topping UIC 85-77 at the Beeghly Center.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

In the win, Garrett Covington became the 40th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

Senior Naz Bohannon also set a record in the win, becoming the program’s leading rebounder as a Division I program.

Bohannon broke the record of 899 set by Tim Jackson from 1987-91. He grabbed nine rebounds and now has 904 for his career.

YSU led by double-figures for the majority of the second half but watched their lead shrink to as few as seven late in the second half.

Bohannon led the Penguins with 23 points while freshman Daniel Ogoro had a career-high 19 points. Michael Akuchie had 13 while Covington had 12 and Shemar Rathan-Mays added 10.

YSU moves to 8-8 on the year and 4-8 in the Horizon League.