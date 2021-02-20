Highlights: YSU women round out regular season with close win over Cleveland State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team hung on to beat Cleveland State 64-61 on Saturday at Beeghly Center in the regular-season finale for both schools.
Watch the video above for highlights of the game.
The Penguins led for 35:51, and they were able to hold off another fourth-quarter charge by the Vikings. YSU’s advantage was 59-49 with 3:18 left, and Cleveland State scored seven points in the next 37 seconds to close the gap to three. Maddie Schires scored five straight points for the Penguins to push the margin back to eight at 64-56, and Chelsea Olson blocked Destiny Leo’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer once the Vikings go to within 64-61.
Olson finished the game with a career-high five blocks, and she had a big part in limiting the Horizon League’s leading scorer Mariah White to 13 points on 25 field-goal attempts.
Youngstown State ends the regular season with a 9-7 record, and it stopped Cleveland State’s seven-game winning streak. The Vikings concluded the regular season 9-8 overall and 8-8 in conference play.
Dunn led all scorers with her 24 points in just 22 minutes, and she was 10-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. Nneka Obiazor collected her third double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Schires scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.
Courtesy: YSU Sports Information