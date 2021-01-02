Highlights: YSU women open season with close loss to Wright State

The Penguins made their long-awaited return Friday and will get another crack at the Raiders, Saturday at 1 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team fell to Wright State, 57-53 Friday in their season opener at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins made their long-awaited return after eight games were canceled in 2020 due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program’s Tier 1 bubble.

Senior Mary Dunn led YSU in scoring with 15 points, along with 8 rebounds. Maddie Schires added 12 points off the bench.

The Raiders were led by Destyne Jackson with a game-high 16 points, while Jada Roberson scored 11 and Angel Baker 10 for Wright State

YSU trailed 28-24 at halftime. The Penguins shot 40 percent from the floor but just 28 percent from three-point range.

YSU will get another crack at Wright State, Saturday at 1 p.m. back at Beeghly Center as part of the weekend doubleheader.

