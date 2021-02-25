Highlights: YSU Women hold off Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League Tournament action

The YSU Women's Basketball Team topped IPFW, 62-59 Thursday night in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Basketball team held off Purdue Fort Wayne 62-59 Thursday night in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

Mary Dunn led all scorers with 26 points and 20 rebounds for the Penguins. Reigning Freshman of the Year Nneka Obiazor added 20 points in the win for YSU.

Rylie Parker led the Mastodons with 18 points. Jaida Wolfork added 11, while Riley Ott added 10 in the setback.

Purdue Fort Wayne ends the season with a record of 1-22.

YSU improves to 10-7 overall, advancing to the Horizon League Quarterfinals next Tuesday.