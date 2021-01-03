Highlights: YSU women fall to Wright State again after lackluster 2nd half

YSU drops to 0-2 on the season and will host a doubleheader against Oakland next Friday and Saturday back at Beeghly Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team dropped their second game to Wright State in as many days, in a 54-39 loss Saturday at the Beeghly Center.

The Penguins came out aggressive and led 12-7 after the first quarter, but were not able to hold off the Raiders in the final stages of the game. Wright State used a big second half, where they outscored YSU 36-17 to run away with the win.

YSU was led by Nneka Obiazor with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Destyne Jackson scored 11 points for the Raiders, while Angel Baker added 10.

YSU drops to 0-2 on the season and up next will host a doubleheader against Oakland next Friday and Saturday back at Beeghly Center.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from Saturday’s game.

