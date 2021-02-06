HIGHLIGHTS: YSU women continues win streak, sweep weekend series with Purdue Fort Wayne

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - The South Range Raiders exploded in the second quarter of their contest with Niles Saturday afternoon to propel them to a dominating 74-13 win over the Red Dragons. The win improved the Raiders to 15-4 on the season, 11-1 in the NE8. The Dragons fall to 0-10 overall on the year 0-9 in the league.

The victory was an impressive bounce-back win for the Raiders following a disappointing loss to league leader Poland on Thursday night. The Raiders showed no signs of a hang-over as they jumped out to a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“After the game on Thursday, we were mad at ourselves because we felt we didn’t play the best we could have played,” Raiders senior guard Bree Kohler remarked. “It kind of fueled the fire to go play them the next time, I believe next week. So we used yesterday's practice and today as a fun time and not let that one loss get to us.”

“The good thing is that our message from the beginning of the season has been about the process,” Raiders coach Jeff Fishel stated. “We talked after the game Thursday that if we would have won the game it still would have been just another day in our process. I know it sounds real cliché, but we have really taken this day by day approach to heart and it has made us a better basketball team.”

It was the second frame when the Raiders sealed the game as they exploded for 30 points while holding the Red Dragons scoreless in the period. They would go to the locker rooms with a commanding 45-6 at halftime.

The Raiders would hold a 65-11 lead at the end of the third quarter and outscored the Dragons 9-2 in the final quarter. The Raiders placed 13 players in the scoring column.

Izzy Lamparty scored a game-high 20 points and 6 rebounds to lead the Raiders in the game. Alexis Giles would score 8. Senior Sophia Lowery hit the only two three-pointers the Raiders had in the contest.

The Red Dragons were led by a trio of freshman players as Katie Heinsleman scored 4 and Kennedy Barrell came off the bench to record 4 points to lead the Red Dragons. Maddie Davis hit the Dragon's lone trey.

“We have three seniors and two of them didn’t even play until their sophomore year and then we have six freshman and two sophomores, so we are young and we are looking to gain experience. But we are never going to use that as an excuse. We’re trying to get better every day and we are going to keep playing whoever we play,” Red Dragons coach Makayla Butler remarked of her team.

The Red Dragons will return to action Monday night when they entertain Poland. The Raiders will also play Monday when they entertain non-conference opponent Maplewood.