HIGHLIGHTS: YSU women continues win streak, sweep weekend series with Purdue Fort Wayne

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team used a big third quarter to grab the win over Purdue Fort Wayne 68-52 at the Beeghly Center.
The Penguins outscored the Mastodons 18-7 in the third quarter to extend their lead and never looked back.
McKenah Peters led the Penguins with 19 points while Nneka Obiazor had 16 and Mary Dunn added 15 points.
The win is the ladies third-straight and eighth in their last nine.
YSU will travel to IUPUI next Friday and Saturday in Horizon League action.