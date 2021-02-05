HIGHLIGHTS: YSU use massive first quarter run to blow out Purdue Fort Wayne

YSU hit the 100-point mark for the first time since 2016 in their win Friday afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team scored the 10th most points in school history Friday as they topped Purdue Fort-Wayne in a rout, 102-60.

YSU used a 16-0 run in the first quarter to build a big lead and never looked back.

It is the first time since 2016 that the Penguins scored over 100 points and just the second time since 1998.

Mary Dunn led YSU with a game-high 23 points while McKenah Peters had 15, freshman Nneka Obiazor had 13 and KC grad Malia Magestro and Lexi Wagner had 10 points each.

The two teams finish their weekend series Saturday at 1 p.m.