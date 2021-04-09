Highlights: YSU softball splits Horizon League doubleheader

Watch the video below to see highlights from today's game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After edging out Green Bay 3-0 in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, Youngstown State dropped the second 6-5 in nine innings.

Trailing 5-4 in the fourth, Penguins freshman Avrey Schumacher drove in the game-tying run off a grounder. Green Bay’s Jadin Justman dropped one to right center field in the ninth to win it for the Phoenix.

Senior Nikki Saibene went 2-3 and tallied two RBIs for the Penguins. Avery Schumacher also finished with two RBIs.

Sophie Howell struck out 11 batters in six innings, allowing three earned runs in the loss.

Green Bay’s Brittany Baneck pitched all nine innings and struck out four to improve to 7-1 on the season.

YSU snaps its seven-game winning streak and falls to 21-9 and 14-4 in Horizon League action.

Green Bay improves to 17-13 and 12-10 in conference play.