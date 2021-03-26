Highlights: YSU softball rallies late for walk-off win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s Alex DeLeon delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the Penguins’ 3-2 walk-off win over Purdue-Fort Wayne Friday evening.

Hailey Niederkohr drove in the game-tying run on a groundout to shortstop earlier in the seventh inning.

Maddi Lusk accounted for the other run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

She also struck out four batters, allowing two earned runs in the victory. Lusk improves to 6-2 on the season.

Meagan Mullaney led the Mastodons at the plate with a pair of RBIs including a solo home run in the first inning.

Shaina Eyre suffered the loss for Purdue-Fort Wayne, allowing three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

YSU improves to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in Horizon League action.

Purdue-Fort Wayne drops to 3-10 overall and 2-7 in conference play.