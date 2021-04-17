Highlights: YSU softball extends win streak with sweep over Oakland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State only needed five innings Saturday afternoon to defeat Oakland 11-3 for the series sweep. The Penguins have now won six straight games and set a program record with 20 conference wins.
Watch the video above to see highlights and comments from Head Coach Brian Campbell.
Oakland got on the board first and took an early 1-0 lead, but the Penguins offense exploded in the third for 11 runs.
“They’ve been able to put hits together, move runners, put the bunt down that’s needed to help us score runs,” Cambell said. “You know, when they’re able to do that, it just gives the next runner behind them the opportunity to score an RBI.”
Nikki Saibene went 1-2 and tallied three RBIs for the Penguins. The junior has recorded at least one hit in her last 14 games. Avery Schumacher finished with two RBIs.
Ellie Buffenbarger stuck out two batters in five innings, allowing two earned runs.
Oakland’s Chelsea Wiggins pitched for 2.2 innings, striking out four in the loss.
YSU improves to 27-9 and 20-4 in conference play.