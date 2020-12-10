Highlights: YSU Men’s Basketball opens season with win over NAIA Point Park

Youngstown State is now 1-0 to start the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Men’s Basketball Team tipped off the 2020-21 season with a 72-52 win over NAIA Point Park Wednesday night.

Shamar Rathan-Mayes led the Penguins with 17 points, while Michael Akuchie added 13. Garrett Covington also reached double figures with 11 in the win.

Point Park was led by R.J. Fairrow who finished with 10 points. Juwan Willis added 9 in the setback.

Youngstown State is now 1-0 to start the season. The Penguins are in the process of scheduling additional games in the coming days while following NCAA COVID-19 protocols.