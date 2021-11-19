Highlights: YSU Men hang on to win home opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team rallied from a 4-point halftime deficit to win their home opener, 79-75 against St. Thomas Friday night.

Watch the video for highlights from tonight’s game.

The Penguins were led by senior Michael Akuchie who had 20 points and 8 rebounds. Myles Hunter finished with 14 points and Tevin Olison added 12 for Youngstown State.

The Tommies connected on 17 three pointers in the loss. Riley Miller hit 5 of those, and led St. Thomas with 20 points. Nelson Anders added 17 points.

YSU improves to (2-1) on the season, and will host Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday. The Penguins and Cougars will tipoff at 2 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.