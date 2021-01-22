Highlights: YSU men fall at the buzzer to UIC; Penguins drop 4th straight

UIC's Michael Diggins had a tip-in at the buzzer to lift the Flames to a 67-66 victory over the Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – UIC’s Michael Diggins had a tip-in at the buzzer to lift the Flames to a 67-66 victory over the Youngstown State men’s basketball team Friday evening at Beeghly Center.

UIC improved to 8-4 overall and 5-2 in Horizon League play, while Youngstown State is 7-8 overall and 3-8 against conference opponents.

YSU’s Naz Bohannon led all scorers with 20 points and added nine rebounds. Michael Akuchie notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Myles Hunter and Shemar Rathan-Mayes both had nine.

Youngstown State will try to bounce back on Saturday against the Flames at 5 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information