HIGHLIGHTS: YSU gives Green Bay their first win of the season; drop third in four games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) The Green Bay men’s basketball team grabbed their first win of the season Saturday, upsetting Youngstown State 79-69 at the Beeghly Center.

The game went back-and-forth throughout, featuring 17 lead changes and 14 ties.

Green Bay used a late 14-2 run to take the lead and did not look back in the second half.

Naz Bohannon led the Penguins with 23 points while Darius Quisenberry added 14.

For Green Bay, PJ Pipes had a game-high 30 while Amari Davis had 13 and Terrance Thomas added 11.

YSU falls to 5-4 on the year and just 2-4 in the Horizon League.