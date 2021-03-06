Highlights: YSU falls short against Southern Illinois

Saturday's game marked the best offensive output for the Penguins this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team lost their third game of the season after a 30-22 setback to Southern Illinois Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Penguins had a chance to tie the game on their final drive but stalled on the Salukis 25-yard line.

Saturday’s game marked the best offensive output for the Penguins this season. YSU accounted for 21 first downs and 297 yards of total offense.

Junior running back Jaleel McLaughlin finished with 26 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Girard graduate Mark Waid made his first start at quarterback and took every snap behind center. Waid completed 10 of 22 passes for 94 yards and rushed for 73 yards with a touchdown.