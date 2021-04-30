Highlights: YSU blanks Cleveland State in Horizon League series opener

Penguins improve to 23-6 in conference play

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State softball team shutout Cleveland State 8-0 in five innings in Game 1 of the Penguins’ final conference home series.

Nikki Saibene went 2-for-3, recording a double, home run and 4 RBIs for the Penguins. Avrey Shumacher finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Vikings Kiera Frascone went 2-for-2 in the loss.

Maddi Lusk picked up her twelfth win of the season on the mound. Lusk allowed zero runs and struck out eight batters.

YSU improves to 30-11 and 23-6 in conference play. The Penguins need three more wins or a combination of UIC losses to clinch the Horizon League regular season championship.

