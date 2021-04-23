Highlights: YSU baseball rallies past Oakland in walk-off thriller

The Penguins topped the Golden Grizzlies 4-3 in game one and 12-6 in game two

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State completed a doubleheader sweep of Oakland in Horizon League action Friday afternoon at Eastwood Field.

In game one, Turner Grau hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 3-3.

Then in the bottom of the eighth inning, Grau drove in the game winner on a walk-off RBI infield single scoring Phillip Gasser.

YSU improves to 20-17 overall on the season. The Penguins return to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Oakland in game three of the weekend series.

