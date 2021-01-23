HIGHLIGHTS: Youngstown State women roll to fifth-straight win in rout of UIC

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - It was a record-setting day in Poland as the Bulldog’s senior point guard Jackie Grisdale broke the career scoring record of Bella Gajdos in the Dogs 55-25 win over the Champion Flashes Saturday afternoon.

Grisdale entered the contest needing just 12 points to break the mark of 1,303 set by Gajdos in 2018, Grisdale’s freshman year. She would go on to score a team-high 17 points and grab 9 rebounds in the game.

“It’s definitely been a process and a journey, but I wouldn’t trade any of it for the world. I love it. To be here with my teammates makes it even more special. I was more excited for the game, we knew Champion would be a good opponent so that was the number one thing on my mind, getting the win. It was definitely a good bonus to get the record,” She said.

“I was not putting any pressure on myself to get it,’ Grisdale added. I’m a numbers person so I have been keeping track, but not something I forced at all. I always looked up to Bella, so I have always had it in the back of my mind. She was such a great person to play with, a great teammate, I looked up to her so I think that makes it even more special to have that personal connection and she made me a better player.”

“It’s always team first, but today that was a pretty special record. We’re all very happy for her obviously, but even she herself will tell you that the win was more important than her record,” Bulldogs coach Nick Blanch said.

The Bulldogs would put 11 players in the scoring column with Morgan Kluchar netting 7 points behind Grisdale’s 17. Katie McDonald would come off the bench to grab a game-high 10 rebounds to help the Dogs control the boards.

The Bulldogs took command of the game right from the opening tip-off as they rushed out to a 17-0 lead before the Flashes Ava Howell connected on a three with 38 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Then with the Bulldogs leading 20-3, Grisdale knocked down a three from the left wing at the 6:21 mark of the second frame to break the mark.

“I was actually pleased with how we handled their pressure. They had a couple of steal lay-ups, and that was the one thing I was worried about the most,” Flashes Michael Cole said. “I thought we were getting shots, and we couldn’t make them. My assistant just said that this was probably the worst shooting we have had since maybe I have been here. Inside, mid-range, three’s, speed of the game they (Poland) try to make you take those quick ones. But we have good shooters, we expect to hit some of those.”

The Bulldogs would go on to hold a commanding 35-10 lead at the intermission and a 35-point advantage at 50-15 at the end of the third quarter. The Flashes would battle tough in the final period as they outscored the Bulldogs 10-5 to reach the final score.

“Champion is a very good program. We have been playing them for the past few years, and it’s usually always a pretty close game. In fairness to them, they have only played a few games because of the late start. That has a lot to do with today. They will be there when it counts at tournament time,” Blanch remarked about the Champion team.

the Flashes were led with Emma Gumont scoring 9 points followed by Ava Howel with 7. Brooke Whit led them in caroms with 6.

The Flashes, who drop to 3-2 on the season will be back in action Monday when they host Garrettsville Garfield. The Bulldogs, now at 13-1, look to keep things rolling when they play at league foe Hubbard Monday night.