HIGHLIGHTS: Youngstown State women roll to fifth-straight win in rout of UIC

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team earned their fifth-straight win Saturday afternoon, topping UIC 71-55.
The win is YSU’s fourth-straight over UIC, those four wins coming in the last nine days.
The Penguins were supposed to play Detroit Mercy this weekend, but they suspended their season, swapping the Titans for the Flames instead.
YSU outscored UIC 23-12 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Freshman Nneka Obiazor led the way for the Penguins with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Mary Dunn and McKenna Peters each had 11 points for YSU while Chelsea Olson had 10.
The Penguins have now beat the Flames in 15 of their last 16 meetings.
YSU improves to 5-3 on the season.