HIGHLIGHTS: Youngstown State women earn first win of the year by topping Oakland

Chelsea Olson had 24 while Nneka Obiazor had 22 to lead the Penguins to their first win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team got their first win of the season Saturday night, topping Oakland 72-57.

YSU jumped on the Golden Grizzlies early, taking a 19-11 lead after the first quarter.

But Oakland would answer in the second, making it just a one-point game at the half.

The third quarter would be the difference as the Penguins outscored Oakland 24-13 in the third and never looked back.

Chelsea Olson led the Penguins with 24 points while freshman Nneka Obizaor had 22.

YSU moves to 1-3 on the year and will travel to UIC next weekend for a two-game series.

