Highlights: Youngstown State sweeps Oakland on double-digit strikeout effort from Buffenbarger

Elle Buffenbarger had 13 strikeouts in the Penguins win over Oakland in Game 2 of their doubleheader

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State softball team swept a doubleheader against Oakland Saturday, topping the Golden Grizzlies in Game 1 3-2 and in Game 2 8-3.

Watch the video above for highlights from Game 2 of the doubleheader.

The Penguins jumped on Oakland in the first inning of Game 2 when Avrey Schumacher launched a three-run home run to right center to give YSU a 3-0 lead.

That was plenty for starter Elle Buffenbarger who went seven innings with three earned runs and 13 strikeouts.

The win sets a new record for most conference wins in a season with 18.

The two teams meet again Saturday for another doubleheader.