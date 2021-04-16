Highlights: Youngstown State sweeps Oakland on double-digit strikeout effort from Buffenbarger

Sports

Elle Buffenbarger had 13 strikeouts in the Penguins win over Oakland in Game 2 of their doubleheader

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State softball team swept a doubleheader against Oakland Saturday, topping the Golden Grizzlies in Game 1 3-2 and in Game 2 8-3.

Watch the video above for highlights from Game 2 of the doubleheader.

The Penguins jumped on Oakland in the first inning of Game 2 when Avrey Schumacher launched a three-run home run to right center to give YSU a 3-0 lead.

That was plenty for starter Elle Buffenbarger who went seven innings with three earned runs and 13 strikeouts.

The win sets a new record for most conference wins in a season with 18.

The two teams meet again Saturday for another doubleheader.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com