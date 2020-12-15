HIGHLIGHTS: Youngstown State survives test from WVU Tech to remain unbeaten

Three Penguins scored in double-figures to lead a second half comeback Monday against WVU Tech

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State used an 18-2 second-half run to take the lead and never look back against WVU Tech Monday, topping the Golden Bears 80-66.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game.

WVU Tech stormed out of the gates in the first half, shooting 7-13 from three-point land to take an eight-point lead at one point.

But YSU would tighten the defense in the second half, outscoring the Golden Bears 43-23.

Naz Bohannon led the Penguins with 22 points while Darius Quisenberry had 21 and freshman Shemar Rathan-Mays added 18.

Youngstown State improves to 3-0 on the year and will open Horizon League play on Saturday at Northern Kentucky.