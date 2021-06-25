Highlights: Youngstown State product shuts down Black Bears as Scrappers top West Virginia

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State product and current Mahoning Valley Scrapper Collin Floyd pitched four scoreless innings to help the Scrappers past West Virginia 4-0 Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Floyd allowed just three hits and struckout three in the four frames.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth inning when the Mahoning Valley offense exploded for four runs in the inning.

The big hit in the inning came from Branden Comia who hit a two-RBI triple to increase the lead to 4-0.

Mahoning Valley and West Virginia will meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field