Highlights: Youngstown State product has first home start in loss to Black Bears

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State product Colin Clark started his first home MLB Draft League game Monday for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a 20-7 loss to the West Virginia Black Bears.

Watch the video for highlights of the game.

Clark retired six of the first eight batters he faced before allowing five runs on four hits in the third inning.

For the night, the Penguins’ pitcher went three innings, allowing six runs on six hits with two strikeouts.

The Scrappers return home Tuesday night to open a series with State College.