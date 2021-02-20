Highlights: Youngstown State men close regular season with win over IUPUI; will host tournament game

With a win to close out the regular season, the YSU men will now focus on the Horizon League tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team salvaged a series split with IUPUI Saturday, grabbing the win 77-70.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

With the win, the Penguins will host a first round Horizon League Tournament game on Thursday night.

The Penguins got the lead up to 11 at one point in the first half before the Jaguars chipped away to go down just seven at the break.

YSU got the lead back up to double-digits in the second half but saw IUPUI stay within striking distance late in the second half.

But with under two minutes to go, Darius Quisenberry would go 7 of 8 from the free throw line to seal the win for the Penguins.

Naz Bohannon led YSU with 23 points and 8 rebounds while Quisenberry and Shemar Rathan-Mays each had 14 points and Garrett Covington added 11.

YSU finishes the regular season 14-11 overall and 9-11 in conference play.