Highlights: Youngstown State men blow double-digit lead in loss to IUPUI

Sports

YSU had a chance on the last shot of the game for the win but the shot fell short by Darius Quisenberry

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team saw a double-digit lead erased by IUPUI Friday night, falling to the Jaguars 72-70.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Youngstown State led by as many as 14 in the first half but saw IUPUI use a 20-3 run late in the first half to take a 37-34 lead into the half.

The Penguins would respond in the second half, battling back to take a five-point lead halfway through the second half.

But the Jaguars would respond again, rallying to take the lead on an Azariah Seay jump shot to make it 69-68 with under two minutes to go.

YSU would have a chance at the win with under 10 seconds left but Darius Quisenberry’s shot fell short.

Quisenberry finished with a team-high 20 points while Naz Bohannon and Garrett Covington each had 16.

For IUPUI, Marcus Burk had a game-high 24 points while Seay had 14 and Nathan McClure added 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com