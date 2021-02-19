Highlights: Youngstown State men blow double-digit lead in loss to IUPUI

YSU had a chance on the last shot of the game for the win but the shot fell short by Darius Quisenberry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team saw a double-digit lead erased by IUPUI Friday night, falling to the Jaguars 72-70.

Youngstown State led by as many as 14 in the first half but saw IUPUI use a 20-3 run late in the first half to take a 37-34 lead into the half.

The Penguins would respond in the second half, battling back to take a five-point lead halfway through the second half.

But the Jaguars would respond again, rallying to take the lead on an Azariah Seay jump shot to make it 69-68 with under two minutes to go.

YSU would have a chance at the win with under 10 seconds left but Darius Quisenberry’s shot fell short.

Quisenberry finished with a team-high 20 points while Naz Bohannon and Garrett Covington each had 16.

For IUPUI, Marcus Burk had a game-high 24 points while Seay had 14 and Nathan McClure added 13.