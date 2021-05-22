Highlights: Youngstown State baseball ties program home wins record in double-header split with Milwaukee

The Penguins have the most home wins since 1977 with their DH split of Milwaukee on Saturday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State baseball team split a double-header with Milwaukee at Eastwood Field with a 9-4 win followed by an 14-12 loss Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video for highlights from Game 2 of the day.

With the win in Game 1, the Penguins tied the school record for home wins with 18, which was set in 1977.

It was also YSU’s sixth straight win.

The tide shifted in Game 2 however, with multiple errors breaking the game open for Milwaukee.

The YSU bats would start to come alive late in the game. The Penguins scored multiple runs in the same inning for the first time in the seventh with two runs and then again in the eighth, posting five runs to cut the deficit to 14-9.

Youngstown State would continue their rally in the ninth, scoring three runs on three hits to make it 14-12 but that would be as close as the Penguins would get.

YSU moves to 31-22 on the season.

The Penguins will finish the regular season Sunday against Milwaukee before heading to the Horizon League tournament next week at Wright State.