HIGHLIGHTS: Youngstown rolls past Puerto Rico in PONY League World Series

Watch the video below to see highlights from the victory

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Youngstown topped Puerto Rico 9-5 in the PONY League World Series Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the victory.

Youngstown now advances to face Chinese-Taipei in the division finals on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., facing a must-win to stay alive in the tournament.

Youngstown fell to Chinese Taipei on Monday night 8-1 in the first meeting between the two.

As a result, Youngstown must win a pair of games against Chinese Taipei.

VIDEO COURTESY: PIKEWOOD SPORTS