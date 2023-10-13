YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney defeated Youngstown East Friday night, 48-18 in Steel Valley Conference play.



Youngstown East (3-6) will host Chaney in week 10. Cardinal Mooney (5-4) will host rival Ursuline.

