HIGHLIGHTS: Youngsters lead Youngstown State in rout of Carlow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a game added less than 24 hours ago, the Youngstown State men’s basketball team topped NAIA foe Carlow 109-56.
Watch the video for highlights of the game between the Penguins and Celtics.
YSU pushed the lead to double-digits less than 8 minutes into the game.
Freshman William Dunn led YSU with a game-high 21. Fellow freshman Alex Vargo, Myles Hunter and Kenny Ganley Junior also reached double-figures with 14, 11 and 11 respectively.
Also reaching double-digits for the Penguins were Michael Akuchie with 16 and Christian Bentley with 12.
Naz Bohannon, Darius Quisenberry, Shemer Rathan-Mays and Garrett Covington all did not play Monday night.
The Penguins return to action Friday night as they travel to conference leaders Wright State for a two-game series.
