HIGHLIGHTS: Youngsters lead Youngstown State in rout of Carlow

Six Penguins scored in double-figures including four freshman in YSU's win over Carlow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a game added less than 24 hours ago, the Youngstown State men’s basketball team topped NAIA foe Carlow 109-56.

Watch the video for highlights of the game between the Penguins and Celtics.

YSU pushed the lead to double-digits less than 8 minutes into the game.

Freshman William Dunn led YSU with a game-high 21. Fellow freshman Alex Vargo, Myles Hunter and Kenny Ganley Junior also reached double-figures with 14, 11 and 11 respectively.

Also reaching double-digits for the Penguins were Michael Akuchie with 16 and Christian Bentley with 12.

Naz Bohannon, Darius Quisenberry, Shemer Rathan-Mays and Garrett Covington all did not play Monday night.

The Penguins return to action Friday night as they travel to conference leaders Wright State for a two-game series.

