YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A late touchdown pass from Wilmington junior quarterback Tuff McConahy to Buddah Book brought the Hounds within one point of Hickory in the closing seconds of Friday night’s Region 3 matchup. The Hounds then converted a two-point conversion to earn a thrilling 22-21 victory over the Hornets.

Wilmington improves to (3-1) on the season and will host Sharon next Friday night. Hickory drops to 2-2 on the campaign and will look to bounce back next Saturday against Farrell.