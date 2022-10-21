LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local defeated Wheeling Catholic Central Friday night, 49-35.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
The Beavers had already clinched a playoff spot and a home game but will be scoreboard watching on Saturday to see if they have locked up the number one seed.
