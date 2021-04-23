Highlights: Westminster downs Washington and Jefferson to win PAC title

Sports

Cole Konieczka went 14-for-24 for 108 yards and two scores

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster College defeated Washington and Jefferson 27-20 Friday night to win the PAC Championship.

The Titans finished the season with a perfect 5-0 record.

Westminster got off to a hot start thanks to Ian Barr’s 43-yard fumble recovery early in the first quarter.

Frank Antuono added a touchdown from the 1-yard line to give the Titans an early 14-0 lead.

Washington and Jefferson started to rally. Payton Skalos caught a 21-yard pass from Justin Heacock. Trey Everson blocked a punt in the end zone to take a 17-14 lead in the third.

Cole Konieczka connected with Bryce Sallack in the fourth on a 13-yard touchdown to make it 20-17.

Ian Valentes tacked on one more score to secure the win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!