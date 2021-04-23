Highlights: Westminster downs Washington and Jefferson to win PAC title

Cole Konieczka went 14-for-24 for 108 yards and two scores

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Westminster College defeated Washington and Jefferson 27-20 Friday night to win the PAC Championship.

The Titans finished the season with a perfect 5-0 record.

Westminster got off to a hot start thanks to Ian Barr’s 43-yard fumble recovery early in the first quarter.

Frank Antuono added a touchdown from the 1-yard line to give the Titans an early 14-0 lead.

Washington and Jefferson started to rally. Payton Skalos caught a 21-yard pass from Justin Heacock. Trey Everson blocked a punt in the end zone to take a 17-14 lead in the third.

Cole Konieczka connected with Bryce Sallack in the fourth on a 13-yard touchdown to make it 20-17.

Ian Valentes tacked on one more score to secure the win.