NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve finished up the regular season with a 22-7 victory over Jackson-Milton Friday night.

With the victory, paired with a Lowellville win over Springfield, the Blue Devils finish 5-1 in conference play and will share a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier championship with Lowellville and Springfield.

Western Reserve improves to 8-2 while the Blue Jays finish the regular season with a record of 7-3.

Both teams will now await the official word on their playoff matchups next week. Entering Friday, Jackson-Milton was #7 in Division VI, Region 21. Western Reserve was #5 in Division VII, Region 25. Check WKBN.com on Sunday afternoon for the official playoff pairings.