Highlights: Western Reserve pulls upset road win over Lowellville

The Blue Devils started slow but responded in the 2nd quarter to grab the win

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve boys basketball team came away with a big road win at Lowellville Friday, 59-49 over the Rockets.

Lowellville standout Vinny Ballone hit a shot as the clock expired in the first quarter to give the Rockets a four-point lead heading to the second quarter.

But Western Reserve would outscore Lowellville 13-7 in the second quarter to take the lead and would not look back.

The win ended a four-game losing streak for the Blue Devils.