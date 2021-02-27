Highlights: Western Reserve earns district crown with win over East Canton

Western Reserve advances to face rival McDonald on Thursday in the Regional Semifinals

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve girls basketball team captured a district championship Saturday evening as they topped East Canton 50-26 in the Division IV Northeast District 2 championship.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Blue Devils and Wizards.

Reserve jumped on East Canton early, holding the Wizards to just three points in the first quarter, taking a 9-3 lead.

The Blue Devils would open the game up in the second quarter, taking a 29-10 lead into the break.

Danielle Vuletich led the way for Western Reserve with 24 points and 9 rebounds. Olivia Pater added 12 points on the night.

Western Reserve advances to play McDonald in the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Thursday at Perry High School, tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.