Highlights: West Middlesex girls hold off Saegertown late in semifinal

West Middlesex improves to 13-4 overall

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex held off Saegertown 48-46 in the District 10 Class 2A Semifinals Wednesday night.

Carlie Beatty hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to seal the deal. She led all scorers with 18 points.

Taylor Tomko added 14 points in the win for the Big Reds.

Sagertown was led by Mollie Przybrowski who tallied 15. Averie Braymer also reached double figures with 10 points in the setback.

Saegertown drops to 12-5 on the season.

West Middlesex improves to 13-4 overall. The Big Reds advance to face Cambridge Springs in the Class 2A District Final on Saturday.