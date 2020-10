RUSSELL, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex dropped a heartbreaker Friday night, falling 22-21 to Eisenhower in double overtime.

The Big Reds went for two and the win in the second overtime. When the first attempt failed, a defensive penalty gave them another shot. But the Eisenhower defense kept them out of the end zone on the second attempt.

West Middlesex falls to 4-3 on the season.