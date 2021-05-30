Highlights: West Branch’s tournament run ends in regional final

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Triway rolled past West Branch 8-0 in the Division II Softball Regional Final on Sunday afternoon at Akron Firestone Stadium.

Triway took avantage of three West Branch errors in the first inning, plating a pair of runs to take a 2-0 lead.

The Titans scored five more runs in the second inning. Carter Wachtel hit a three-run home run, and Emma Flinner added a two-run shot. Triway led 7-0 after two.

West Branch’s season comes to an end with a record of 24-9.

Triway advances to face Hebron Lakewood in the Division II State Semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium.