Highlights: West Branch uses big 2nd quarter to sweep series against rival Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch boys basketball team defeated rival Salem, 53-43 Friday thanks to a big second-quarter run at Salem High School.

The first meeting went to overtime last month, with West Branch escaping with an 8-point victory on their home court. Friday’s game was also back-and-forth, tied at 12 after the first quarter. Then the Warriors went on a run to take a 34-22 lead into halftime.

Jaxon Hendershott led all scorers with 19 points, while Dru DeShields had 17. The Warriors hit 7 three-pointers as a team.

Salem was paced by Jon Null with 13 points and Hunter Griffith scored 10.

With the win, West Branch sweeps the regular-season series over Salem and the Warriors improve to 15-5 overall. Salem drops to 11-7.