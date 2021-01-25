HIGHLIGHTS: West Branch survives late McDonald rally to top the Blue Devils

McDonald had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but the shot fell off the mark

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team survived a late McDonald rally to get the win over the Blue Devils 54-51 Monday night.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

McDonald had a chance to tie the game late but a last-second shot by Sophia Costantino was off the mark.

West Branch led by 10 at the break but McDonald stormed back and trailed by just one heading into the fourth quarter.

Maddy Howard had a game-high 15 points for McDonald while Molly Howard had 11 and Taylor Tuchek added 10.

For West Branch, Emma Egli and Sophie Gregory each had 13 points while Jillian Pidgeon had 10.

The Warriors improve to 14-4 overall while McDonald falls to 10-2.